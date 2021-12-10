The Photos Witnessing 'Before Times' Of Early 2020 Are Returned During A Viral Twitter challenge
A new viral Twitter challenge has encouraged people to share photos of themselves from early 2020, during the global COVID-19 outbreak, in the 'before times.' The netizens that took part in the challenge shared a lot of pictures and the end result were found heartwarming and touching at moments by the users.
The challenge instructs Twitter users to post a picture of themself in early 2020, not knowing what was coming. That is, before worldwide lockdowns, travel restrictions, mask-wearing regulations, mass furloughs, shelter-in-place directives, and vaccination boosters radically altered our lives. Henceforth, the picture reminds of the memories that they desired to.
A lot of users took part in the challenge. Among those, Fred Wellman, a senior advisor with The Lincoln Project, a Republican political action organisation that opposes former Republican President Donald Trump, shared a photo of himself laughing with a young woman.
@kweeos, a Twitter user, shared a photo of themselves sitting close to a black dog during the challenge.
@coffeeshopjihad shared a photo of herself in a shopping aisle, faceless, holding one of several Valentine's Day-themed stuffed animals.
Through using Zoom videoconferencing app, @Winemovienerd shared a photo of himself and three associates. He explained in his caption that it was captured in the beginning of the pandemic, while Zoom was yet fun and before the incident.
@katfacchini shared a photo of herself getting ready to work at NBC studios in Manhattan, New York City, the city hardest afflicted by the coronavirus at the time.
People gaining 'pandemic weight' is a common motif, as @andywilkins24 pointed out. He shared a photo of himself next to a mannequin with the remark, and explained that he used to be much smaller and had a half-decent figure. To get back to it sooner rather than later, He need to start losing weight.