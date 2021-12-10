The Photos Witnessing 'Before Times' Of Early 2020 Are Returned During A Viral Twitter challenge

A new viral Twitter challenge has encouraged people to share photos of themselves from early 2020, during the global COVID-19 outbreak, in the 'before times.' The netizens that took part in the challenge shared a lot of pictures and the end result were found heartwarming and touching at moments by the users.

The challenge instructs Twitter users to post a picture of themself in early 2020, not knowing what was coming. That is, before worldwide lockdowns, travel restrictions, mask-wearing regulations, mass furloughs, shelter-in-place directives, and vaccination boosters radically altered our lives. Henceforth, the picture reminds of the memories that they desired to.

A lot of users took part in the challenge. Among those, Fred Wellman, a senior advisor with The Lincoln Project, a Republican political action organisation that opposes former Republican President Donald Trump, shared a photo of himself laughing with a young woman.





Post a photo of yourself in early 2020 not knowing what was coming. https://t.co/uuEcawlzBP pic.twitter.com/sEDRVr9l4a — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 9, 2021





@kweeos, a Twitter user, shared a photo of themselves sitting close to a black dog during the challenge.

Didn't know my beautiful Lila would be gone in four months and my Doc husband would be aged ten years taking care of so many Covid patients. pic.twitter.com/FOCOBsh0ue — BergenPh.D (@kweeos) December 10, 2021

@coffeeshopjihad shared a photo of herself in a shopping aisle, faceless, holding one of several Valentine's Day-themed stuffed animals.





Post a photo of yourself in early 2020 not knowing what was coming. https://t.co/SVwS9NxL5G pic.twitter.com/5IlTRwF7S3 — 🍁Mackenzie🍁 (@coffeeshopjihad) December 9, 2021





Through using Zoom videoconferencing app, @Winemovienerd shared a photo of himself and three associates. He explained in his caption that it was captured in the beginning of the pandemic, while Zoom was yet fun and before the incident.





Post a photo of yourself in early 2020, not knowing what was coming.



This is right at the start of the pandemic when Zoom was still fun and before the stroke. @CrummyLuke @philliesfemme @badattitude86 https://t.co/rFDV3cICV8 pic.twitter.com/AipL5XTARd — Andrew Roebuck (@Winemovienerd) December 9, 2021





@katfacchini shared a photo of herself getting ready to work at NBC studios in Manhattan, New York City, the city hardest afflicted by the coronavirus at the time.





Post a photo of yourself in early 2020, not knowing what was coming.



LOL we were sent home indefinitely after this https://t.co/xSav3IZhRO pic.twitter.com/NKI43uMBtm — Kat (@katfacchini) December 9, 2021





People gaining 'pandemic weight' is a common motif, as @andywilkins24 pointed out. He shared a photo of himself next to a mannequin with the remark, and explained that he used to be much smaller and had a half-decent figure. To get back to it sooner rather than later, He need to start losing weight.





Post a photo of yourself in late 2019/ early 2020, not knowing what was coming.



When I was a lot slimmer and had a half decent body on me. Need to start cutting the weight down to get back to it sooner than later now. pic.twitter.com/TxxkDnK9ia — Andy Wilkins (@andywilkins24) December 9, 2021



