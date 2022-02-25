Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 19 February - 25 February)
Several trending videos come up during the week that entertained the users within different manners.
Several trending videos come up during the week that entertained the users within different manners. One of the trending video witnesses the significant bond between teacher and students. A group of students giving an emotional farewell to their beloved teacher has gone viral on social media in a short amount of time. The short clip, which was shot in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, would bring back memories of your favourite instructor. In the video, two girls are seen bringing their instructor, Sampa ma'am, to the ground, where their pupils and the two females are waiting for her. The two girls band together with their friends to surprise their instructor and send her out with a heartfelt farewell.
The students performed a group rendition of a popular Bollywood song from the film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.' They were singing 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai,' and all of the students got down on their knees and presented her with flowers as they sang.
Watch The Trending Video Of Students Giving Farewell To Their Teacher