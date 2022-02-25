Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 19 February - 25 February)

Several trending videos come up during the week that entertained the users within different manners. One of the trending video witnesses the significant bond between teacher and students. A group of students giving an emotional farewell to their beloved teacher has gone viral on social media in a short amount of time. The short clip, which was shot in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, would bring back memories of your favourite instructor. In the video, two girls are seen bringing their instructor, Sampa ma'am, to the ground, where their pupils and the two females are waiting for her. The two girls band together with their friends to surprise their instructor and send her out with a heartfelt farewell.



The students performed a group rendition of a popular Bollywood song from the film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.' They were singing 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai,' and all of the students got down on their knees and presented her with flowers as they sang.

Another trending video proved about the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra who is quite active on social media, and his Twitter account is full with intelligent, motivational, and humorous content. On Monday, he used the microblogging site to upload a viral video of a herd of cows defending themselves against a goose. This video had already been shared, but it had been re-uploaded. The video, which appears to have been shot on a ranch, has gone viral on the internet.

In the trending video, a few cows can be seen fending off a small goose. The bovines can be seen frantically kicking the ground, frightening the tiny bird. The geese, on the other hand, remained strong and can be seen standing tall in the centre of the field

At the end of the week, a video of a car getting trapped at the bridge's hinged section has gone viral on the internet and has gone viral in a short period of time. A Honda Accord travelling across the Ocean Avenue Bridge in Lantana, Florida, became stuck at the hinged portion of the bridge in October 2021. The driver seemed to have escaped unharmed.

Although the front bumper is on the permanent road, the car's front tyres are on the bridge, as seen in the video. The car became caught as the bridge began to rise, and when the bridge opened, the front wheel fell into the gap, immobilising the vehicle. While the bridge pushed the car over the chasm, the driver stayed clear of it while on the phone, possibly in an attempt to stop it. After the bridge had completely collapsed, the man drove away in his automobile.