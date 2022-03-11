Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 5 March - 11 March )

Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained the netizens within a short span of time. One of the trending video was ofa young guy reenacting a Spider-Man 3 scenario In a scene from the 2007 film, a symbiote-influenced Peter Parker, played by Tobey Maguire, dubbed Bully Maguire by fans, begins dancing while standing in front of a store. The viral video shows the toddler demonstrating the dance sequence's hook movements with zeal.

Aladdins Cave Entertainments, a company that offers a variety of entertainment activities, uploaded the viral video on social media. Max is the name of the kid in the video, according to the caption. It added that they had the pleasure of meeting this adorable little man named Max and that he is a superb little groover. They could all use a friend like Max, who was the life and soul of the party and made everyone laugh.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Small Boy Performed On 'Bully Maguire'

Another entertaintaing and trending video witnessed PV Sindhu, a world-class badminton player, has shared a viral video of herself dancing to the iconic Bengali song Kacha Badam by Bhuban Badyakar. The viral video debuted on March 7th and has already surpassed 3 million views. In the popular video, she can be seen swaying to Kacha Badam while draped in a yellow saree. She had a natural ability to perform dancing moves. On the internet, the dance video was a great smash. Users liked her video and praised her for being not only a talented player but also a charming dancer.

Watch The Trending Video Of PV Sindhu Dancing To 'Kacha Badam'

This trending video touched the hearts of several as it wasfrom Ukraine's war-torn country will definitely melt your heart, persuading you that love is stronger than any battle. While Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, a deluge of terrible and tear-jerking photographs surfaced from the war-torn country, most of which depicted citizens' struggles to overcome the country's precarious and deteriorating conditions. Despite the fact that the majority of the films and images arriving from Ukraine illustrate war's damage and sorrow.

Despite the fact that Ukraine is currently at war with Russia, the trending video depicts a Ukrainian soldier proposing to his girlfriend after stopping her at a checkpoint. The viral video was shared on Twitter on March 7.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Ukrainian Soldier Proposing His Girlfriend