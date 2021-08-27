Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( August 21 - August 27 )
Several videos had been trending during the week that grabbed the attention of the users and had entertained them.
One of the trending video, which shows a dog sneaking into the kitchen and eating food off a pan, has gone popular on social media. In the 15-second video, the creature could be seen on its hind legs pulling a chair towards the kitchen counter, where it is most likely to discover a pan filled with food.
Another popular video showcasing a pink dolphin was recently captured on camera. The footage of the rare dolphin, which had never been seen before, became widely disseminated and popular on social media in a short period of time. Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, used his Twitter account to share a viral video of a dolphin.
Another video that amazed the netizens as well as the researchers was of a tortoise. Researchers have obtained footage of a massive tortoise approaching its meal in a gentle and slow manner. An meeting between a ponderous, almost slow giant turtle and its grounded bird prey is terrifying. Never before has a tortoise been seen 'hunting' anything. On Fregate Island in the Seychelles archipelago, a female giant tortoise is seen gently approaching a flightless lesser noddy tern chick.
Another video that circulated within a short span of time was of a parrot along with phone. The trending video featuring a parrot and a phone caught the attention of netizens, and after viewing the trending video, folks may agree that the internet is a paradise for strange and mind-boggling information. The amusing viral video was submitted by Fred Schultz, a Twitter user, and has already received over 4 lakh views.
