Watch The Trending Video Of An Ape Recieving Pizza From The Delivery Person

A trending video of a delivery worker has just gone viral with some amazing and unique facts. When the pizza delivery person arrived at the door, she was surprised to find an ape stealing the pizza from her.



A delivery worker can be seen knocking on the door in a video provided by Instagram user @videopost.s. It's an ape who opens the door, that surprises the delivery person and made it unique. The woman takes two steps back after seeing this. The woman then hands the pizza box to the ape as he extends his hand forward, pays the money, and closed the door. You can see the entire trending video here:









The trending video has received 39.9 million views and 3.5 million likes since it was uploaded. Thousands have also left comments on the video, praising about the employee. Users mentioned in the comments section that the employee was calm, and she gave over the pizza like she'd seen a normal person not a monkey. Users also mentioned that no one would believe her story if it wasn't on camera. While another claimed that the delivery person must have given it a lot of consideration why she still needs that work.

The trending video could also be among those amusing videos that make us laugh while we're having a bad day. People frequently find themselves scrolling over the internet since all of these activities keep us occupied for hours. Furthermore, with the introduction of social media, the content is waiting for us to click on it. As a result, we frequently come across numerous strange things that both perplex us and make us giggle.