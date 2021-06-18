Watch The Trending Video Of An Elephant Calf Takes Bath In A River

A trending video shared on Twitter, of an elephant calf bathing inside the river has been circulated on social media very steadily. The elephant mother, who is extremely cautious with her calf while it spends its time in the river, is also witnessed in the video.

Two elephants and a calf gathered on the riverbank in the beginning of the video. The elephant calf decides to go for a swim, and the older tuskers decide to join him. While the elephant kid can be seen having fun in the water, the mother never lets him out of her sight.

Sudha Ramen, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, sent the video to her Twitter account. Over 16,000 people have watched the two-minute-and-twenty-second movie. The Twitter user, named Natraj, shared the video first.

Elephant moms are always extra cautious wrt to their calf. They never let them alone unless she is confident that the environment is safe. Lovely video to watch and understand their behaviour.



Video via @natrajbaipic.twitter.com/mttAz84B0m — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 17, 2021



She mentioned in her video that when it comes to their calf, elephant mothers are always extremely cautious. They never leave them alone unless she has complete confidence in the safety of the environment. It's a lovely video to watch and comprehend their actions.



Several users started giving their opinion in the comment section. This is how people on the internet reacted:





Elephant moms are always extra cautious wrt to their calf. They never let them alone unless she is confident that the environment is safe. Lovely video to watch and understand their behaviour.



Video via @natrajbaipic.twitter.com/mttAz84B0m — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 17, 2021





Elephant moms are always extra cautious wrt to their calf. They never let them alone unless she is confident that the environment is safe. Lovely video to watch and understand their behaviour.



Video via @natrajbaipic.twitter.com/mttAz84B0m — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 17, 2021





