Watch The Trending Video Posted By Anand Mahindra Who Is Eagerly For The Pandemic To Be Over

Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman is eagerly waiting for the pandemic to get over. His latest post on Twitter regarding a video showcase his excitement for living life as normal before the pandemic

The video included a pet canine reportedly watching a soccer match on June 9, and his response to a player scoring a goal is amusing. Anand Mahindra remarked on Twitter that this will be his reaction when the pandemic is declared over by someone on television.





I guess they're watching a soccer match. But I'm going to be just like that pooch when someone finally announces on TV that the pandemic is done and dusted... pic.twitter.com/IDpz6YFnQm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 9, 2021



Throughout the 10-second video, a dog is seen sitting on a sofa with a woman, and both of them are watching soccer on TV. The dog appears to be paying attention to everything that is happening on TV, and when someone gets a goal, he is overjoyed and jumps off the sofa. The video is quite amusing, and the dog's reaction is incredible. Anand Mahindra relates the level of excitement and happiness.



Anand Mahindra's video has received over 60,000 views. Several netizens started giving their opinions in the comment section.

Some of the major reactions of the netizens are:





"I would say — as a working hypothesis — the pandemic will be behind us by d beginning of 2022," The coronavirus will still exist, but disruptive measures will no longer be needed,

There are currently no signs of weakening in any known mutant. That would be pure speculation pic.twitter.com/xOMwl47pKW — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) June 9, 2021





