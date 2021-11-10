Watch The Trending Video Witnessing Barricades Being Installed In The Yamuna To Prevent Harmful Foam From Floating

ANI's most recent Tweet publishes a trending video witnessing barricades which are being put in the Yamuna to prevent harmful foam from floating towards the ghat.



The trending video showcases men removing toxic foam from the river body.

Here is the video have a glimpse of it:

#WATCH | Barricades being placed in the Yamuna to stop toxic foam from floating towards the ghat. Visuals from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj. pic.twitter.com/QIvun5LPMJ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, governmental boats were spotted cleaning up harmful foam that had been flowing in sections of Delhi for the past several days on the Yamuna river. The action occurred after severe concerns were made about Chhath puja attendees taking a plunge in the national capital's dirty froth-filled river.



According to a Delhi government representative, 15 boats were dispatched to remove foam that had formed in the Yamuna River as a result of increased pollution.

Steadily increasing ammonia levels and high phosphate content due to the discharge of industrial pollutants, along with detergents, into the Yamuna river have resulted in the hazardous foam floating on the river. However, on the third day of the Chhath puja, a significant number of devotees are supposed to take a dip in the Yamuna and worship the Sun before the Sandhya Arghya.