  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > OTT & Web Series

Anjali ‘Bahishkarana’ premiere on ZEE5 on July 19th, 2024

Anjali ‘Bahishkarana’ premiere on ZEE5 on July 19th, 2024
x
Highlights

The trailer of Bahishkarana depicts the journey of a prostitute Pushpa (Anjali).

The trailer of Bahishkarana depicts the journey of a prostitute Pushpa (Anjali). Her quest to find true happiness in life turns upside down by destiny where she stands against all odds to take revenge on her boyfriend’s brutal murder. While the trailer looks intense and packed with emotions, what sets up the game for the trailer is director Mukesh Prajapathi’s narrative and realistic portrayal of the characters.

Every character has an arc and the layered writing promises the show to be a gripping one.Bahishkarana is a revenge drama that also touches upon aspects like casteism - exploitation of lower caste by the higher ranked villagers, powerful vs the weak, etc. Anjali is the surprise package in the show! So far, the audiences have seen her as a soft-spoken woman role, but Bahishkarana brings out her unseen side.

Anjali ‘Bahishkarana’ premiere on ZEE5 on July 19th, 2024Her role of a prostitute and choosing the path of crime and the spine-chilling transformation in her quest to take vengeance evokes curiosity.The visuals are beautiful and gives a realistic portrayal of a rustic set up, and the background score elevates the visual impact of the show. "Bahishkarana" is a six-episode series set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 19th, 2024

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X