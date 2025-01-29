Culpa Tuya Becomes Most-Watched International Original on Prime Video

Prime Video Sees Record-Breaking Global Viewership for International Originals in 2024

California: Prime Video has announced that Culpa Tuya, the Spanish young adult movie, has shattered records, becoming the most-watched International Original at launch in the platform’s history. Based on Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables book trilogy, Culpa Tuya debuted on December 27, 2024, in 240 countries and territories worldwide. Within weeks, it dominated charts, ranking as the No. 1 title in over 170 countries, including Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, and Canada. It also secured a Top 3 position in the U.S. and U.K., solidifying its status as a global phenomenon.

With 90% of its total streams coming from viewers outside of Spain, Culpa Tuya has set a new benchmark for international viewership. The film’s immense success has paved the way for a sequel, Culpa Nuestra, and a UK adaptation titled My Fault: London, both slated for 2025.

International Originals Dominate Global Streaming Trends

In 2024, Prime Video’s International Originals gained unprecedented traction worldwide. The platform revealed its Top 10 list of non-English language International Originals, which performed exceptionally well beyond their country of origin. Seven different countries featured in this list, underscoring the increasing global appeal of international content.

Top 10 Non-English Language International Originals of 2024 (Based on International Viewership):

Culpa Tuya (Movie, Spain) Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End (Movie, Spain) Maxton Hall: The World Between Us (Series, Germany) Citadel: Diana (Series, Italy) Citadel: Honey Bunny (Series, India) Red Queen (Series, Spain) Marry My Husband (Series, Korea) No Gain No Love (Series, Korea) Betty La Fea, The Story Continues (Series, Colombia) Like A Dragon: Yakuza (Series, Japan)

Spanish-Language Originals Lead the Global Streaming Boom

Spanish-language Originals have emerged as a dominant force on Prime Video, with multiple titles securing spots in the Top 10. Apart from Culpa Tuya, the post-apocalyptic thriller Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End and the gripping crime series Red Queen have captivated audiences worldwide. Meanwhile, Colombia’s Betty La Fea, The Story Continues brought back an iconic character, further fueling the demand for Spanish-language content.

Prime Video also reported that young adult stories, K-dramas, and adaptations of well-known IPs are key drivers of global viewership. German romance drama Maxton Hall: The World Between Us and Korean hits Marry My Husband and No Gain No Love attracted significant international attention.

International Originals Break Records in Their Home Countries

Alongside their global impact, Prime Video’s International Originals achieved historic milestones in their respective countries. Notable record-breakers include:

Mirzapur Season 3 (India) – The most-watched show ever on Prime Video India during its launch weekend.

Oshi No Ko (Japan) – The biggest first-month performance for a Japanese Original.

Who Killed Him? (Mexico) – The most-viewed title of all time in Mexico.

The Park Maniac (Brazil) – The most-watched Brazilian Original ever.

Nahir (Argentina) – The highest-viewed title in Argentina in its first month.

Operación Triunfo (Spain) – The Spanish Original that drove the highest number of Prime Video sign-ups in Spain’s history.

Future of Prime Video’s International Originals

Following the success of its 2024 lineup, Prime Video is doubling down on its investment in high-quality international programming. Seven of the Top 10 titles will return with sequels or new seasons in 2025. Upcoming highlights include:

Culpa Nuestra (Spain)

My Fault: London (UK)

Dímelo Bajito (Spain)

Apocalypse Z sequel (Spain)

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2 (Germany)

Red Queen Season 2 (Spain)

Betty La Fea, The Story Continues Season 2 (Colombia)

New international Originals slated for 2025 include Newtopia (Korea), Superboys of Malegaon (India), Unburied (Mexico), and Graduation Trip: Mallorca (Spain), among others.

“It’s been a landmark year for International Originals on Prime Video as we see customers increasingly embrace content from around the world,” said James Farrell, VP of International Originals at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. “Our goal remains to deliver exceptional local stories that resonate with audiences globally, and the success of Culpa Tuya and other titles reinforces that vision.”

With record-breaking numbers and a strong slate of upcoming projects, Prime Video continues to set the stage for the future of global streaming entertainment.