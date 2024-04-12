Fahadh Fazil’s Aavesham Takes Theatres by Storm with Positive Buzz, OTT Rights Secured by Amazon Prime Video

Malayalam audiences were treated to a new release today with the arrival of Aavesham, a highly anticipated action comedy starring Fahadh Fazil. The film generated excitement ever since the trailer dropped, and with its theatrical debut on April 11th, it seems the positive buzz is translating into strong reviews. Early impressions suggest Aavesham could be another major hit for Malayalam cinema, following in the footsteps of the recent blockbuster Pukka.

While fans can't wait to see the film for themselves, they'll have to wait a bit longer to catch it online. Aavesham's streaming rights have been secured by Amazon Prime Video, but the exact release date remains under wraps. This is likely because the movie will have a significant theatrical run first.

2024 has already been a banner year for Malayalam cinema, with several films achieving phenomenal success. Bramayugam, Premalu, and Manjummel Boys all captured the hearts of audiences and dominated the box office. Manjummel Boys, in particular, shattered records, becoming the first Malayalam film to surpass the coveted 200 crore mark. With Aavesham receiving such positive word-of-mouth, it has the potential to join the ranks of these other Malayalam blockbusters.

Following the trend of recent hits, there's a possibility that Avesham might also be released in Telugu theatres. This additional theatrical run could further delay the film's online release. For instance, Premalu, another successful Malayalam film, is only hitting streaming platforms today, two months after its theatrical debut.

Fahadh Fazil takes centre stage in Aavesham, portraying the character of Ranga, a local gangster. Critics are raving about his performance, highlighting his exceptional acting talent once again. The film is directed by Jitu Madhavan, known for his work on "Romancham," and produced by a collaborative effort between Fahadh Fazil and Friends and Anwar Rashid Entertainments. The soundtrack is composed by the acclaimed music director Sushin Shyam.

The story revolves around three engineering students studying in Bangalore who find themselves targeted by some college seniors. Seeking revenge, they turn to Ranga, a local gangster, for help. What follows is a captivating tale that unfolds on the silver screen. Will Ranga aid the students in their quest? What consequences might their actions bring? These are just some of the questions that will keep audiences glued to their seats throughout Aavesham.