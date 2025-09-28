OTT releases this week: From romantic dramas to edge-of-seat thrillers

This week’s OTT slate brings a diverse mix of films and shows across Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, and Aha, catering to every mood—be it romance, action, comedy, or gripping psychological thrills. Here’s a detailed guide to help viewers pick their first play this weekend.

Netflix

Dhadak 2

Netflix presents Dhadak 2, a Hindi romantic drama that dives deep into identity, power, and the cost of love. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri and directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is a retelling inspired by Pariyerum Perumal. Expect an emotional rollercoaster interwoven with sharp social commentary, making it ideal for viewers looking for heartfelt drama with substance.

Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn returns as Jassi in Son of Sardaar 2, now set in Scotland. Tasked with fixing his marriage, Jassi is soon caught in the chaos of a mob conflict and a hectic Sikh wedding. Featuring Mrunal Thakur and Sanjay Mishra, this action-comedy delivers broad humor, fast-paced set pieces, and cinematic energy for fans of lighthearted thrills.

Mantis

For those craving sleek international action, Mantis follows assassin Han ul, who emerges from hiatus to confront chaos in the underworld, navigating deadly rivalries and high-stakes missions. This South Korean thriller is a perfect pick for viewers who appreciate precise, kinetic storytelling.

French Lover

Netflix also offers French Lover, a tender romance about a disillusioned movie star and a grounded Parisian waitress finding connection despite class divides. Starring Omar Sy and Sara Giraudeau, this city-soaked love story is ideal for an easy Friday date night.

JioHotstar

Hridayapoorvam

Hridayapoorvam is a Malayalam family drama that blends warmth and emotion. It follows a heart transplant survivor who meets his donor’s family and unexpectedly falls in love with the donor’s daughter. Starring Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan, the film is a tender, relationship-driven story exploring second chances and human connection.

Sunadarakanda

Telugu audiences can look forward to Sundarakanda, starring Nara Rohit in this romantic comedy. Streaming from September 23, the film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie promises lighthearted romance and comedy, making it a comfortable weekend watch from home.

Aha

Junior

Telugu romantic drama Junior will stream on Aha from September 30. Directed by Radha Krishna Reddy and produced by Sai Korrapati under Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, the film stars debutant Kireeti Reddy alongside Sreeleela, Genelia D’Souza, and V Ravichandran. With its family-friendly romance and emerging talent, the movie targets a youthful audience seeking fresh stories in Telugu cinema.

Amazon Prime Video

Ghaati

Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, stars Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in a crime action drama. The film will stream on Prime Video from September 26 and is available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. With intense action sequences and a gripping narrative, Ghaati promises suspenseful entertainment for thriller lovers.

Lionsgate Play

Dangerous Animals

For fans of psychological thrillers, Dangerous Animals delivers a tense, brutal survival story. Jai Courtney and Hassie Harrison star in this story of a shark-obsessed serial killer who abducts a surfer for twisted rituals. Gritty, violent, and unrelenting, the film is tailor-made for audiences who enjoy dark, high-stakes thrillers.

With such a range of offerings across genres and languages, this week’s OTT lineup caters to every mood and taste—from intense crime dramas and psychological thrillers to tender romances and family-centered stories. Whether you prefer international thrillers or homegrown regional cinema, Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, and Aha ensure viewers have plenty of options to binge this weekend.