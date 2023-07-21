Stakes go higher with new Captaincy Task on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Mumbai: The stakes at ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ are getting higher with ever episode, and it is now on fire as the Captaincy Task is here with contestants Bebika, Pooja, Jad, Falaq, and Avinash all vying for the coveted captain's seat.

In this intense showdown, each contender has their stand on which they must apply clay, representing their desire to become the captain.

The rest of the housemates hold the power to remove the clay from the contenders' stands which they don't see as suitable for the seat, or out of their own bias. They cannot add clay to their own stands as their sole task is to prevent their least favoured contenders from claiming the title.

Abhishek will take on the crucial role of Sanchalak, overseeing the task's proceedings and ensuring a fair competition. The Captaincy round will consist of four intense rounds, with Abhishek announcing the contender whose stand has the maximum clay after each round.

But for all the talent, the contestants may harbour, the final decision lies in the hands of the housemates and they will select the head which will be worthy enough to wear the captain’s crown on their heads.

Bringing in greater thrills and a load of suspense, the new challenges will see the contestants at their worst, fighting both fatigue and literally their fellow competitors packing in not just suspense and thrills, but also drama which will take audiences by the throat, wondering constantly what will happen next.

To watch in the drama and the suspense of the Captaincy task, viewers can tune into JioCinema to watch ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ to catch up on all the action, drama, and emotions as the contenders fight to secure their spot as the next Captain.