This week’s OTT lineup (July 21–27): Drama, dystopia & delight across platforms

This week’s OTT releases promise an impressive blend of genres—comedy, thrillers, fantasy, family drama, spy espionage, and historical adventure. Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgia or gripping suspense, the latest lineup offers something for every viewer. Here’s a platform-by-platform breakdown of all the new arrivals:

Netflix

The Sandman: Season 2 – Part 2 – July 24

Dream returns in the final episodes of Season 2. As the Kindly Ones exact vengeance on the Dreaming, Dream must now answer to gods, furies, and relatives who threaten his realm. Expect poignant mythic storytelling, shifting loyalties, and spectacular arc conclusions.

Happy Gilmore 2 – July 25

Adam Sandler returns as the grizzled golfer-turned-father of a budding ballerina. Three decades after the iconic original, Happy must find his playing spirit again. Expect a hilarious mix of old-school antics, touching father-daughter moments, and nostalgic callbacks to classic Sandler fare.

Mandala Murders – July 25

Set in the enigmatic village of Charandaspur, this chilling murder mystery follows two detectives as they untangle ritualistic killings linked to a secret society. With its eerie atmosphere and cult intrigue, the series promises nail-biting suspense and mind-bending reveals.

JioHotstar

The Society – July 21

A ruthless 200-hour reality showdown where 25 contestants vie for dominance. Divided into Royals, Regulars, and Rags, they battle through alliances, betrayals, and power plays. It’s Big Brother meets socio-political top-tier drama.

Ronth – July 22

A tense police thriller focusing on a grizzled officer and his rookie partner. As they navigate shifting loyalties and dark streets, a life-changing encounter puts them to the ultimate test. Taut and atmospheric, this series deploys emotional depth alongside procedural grit.

Washington Black – July 23

Adapted from the bestselling novel, this historical series follows 11-year-old George Washington Black, a plantation boy with scientific genius. When danger arises, he flees across continents, forming bonds that challenge definitions of family, freedom, and identity.

Sarzameen – July 25

Patriotism meets family drama in this high-stakes thriller. Colonel Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran) battles personal tragedy in Kashmir when his son, influenced by extremism, goes missing. With Kajol as Meera, torn between family and morality, this series explores duty versus love in a volatile future.

The Eastern Gate – July 26

Polish intelligence operative Ewa Oginiec sets out to find her missing partner near the Russian-Lithuanian border. Skillful espionage and geopolitical tension make this spy thriller a gripping watch as she ventures into the strategic Suwałki Gap and confronts conspiracy.

Prime Video

Rangeen – July 25

This dark comedy-drama centers on Adarsh, a man whose ordinary life is shattered upon discovering his wife’s betrayal. As he embarks on a comedic yet soul-searching journey, he confronts love, masculinity, and morality. Heartfelt, humorous, and thoroughly modern.

Fridaay

Bibaho Otohpor – July 25

This romantic comedy examines a blossoming marriage that spirals into a full-blown divorce over trivial misunderstandings. Starring Gaurav Chakrabarty and Arunima Ghosh, it humorously exposes meddling relatives, emotional traps, and the ludicrous side of love gone awry.

From globe-trotting adventure to existential fantasy, each platform offers fresh storytelling and immersive worlds. Netflix delivers nostalgic comedy, supernatural intrigue, and mythic resolution. Prime Video brings introspection through heartbreak and humour. JioHotstar serves emotional depth, political thrillers, global espionage, and high-stakes drama. Meanwhile, Bibaho Otohpor seals the week with a lighthearted take on relationships.

No matter your preference—be it laughter, edge-of-your-seat tension, emotional journeys, or historical sagas—this week’s OTT selection has it all. Lights, camera, binge!