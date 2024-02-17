AIAC: Jyothi breaks national record with a gold medal

Tehra: Jyothi Yarraji broke her national record in 60m hurdles to win the gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 on Saturday. Yarraji soared to victory, clocking an astonishing 8.12 seconds in the final.

Jyothi Yarraji has now broken the 60-meter hurdles national record six times. Jyothi set a national record last year when she ran a time of 8.20 seconds, then beat it four more times to finish in 8.13 seconds. Jyothi beat her heat earlier in the day, recording 8.22 seconds. Jyothi outperformed herself in the last iteration of the competition, obtaining a silver medal.

Earlier, Harmilan Bains too seized the gold medal in the 1500m final, crossing the finish line with a time of 4:29.55. Her stellar performance set the tone for India's dominance on the track.

India has already outperformed last year, when only Jyothi Yarraji came back with a gold medal, with two gold on the first day.

In the field events, Shaili Singh and Nayana James showcased their prowess in the long jump final, delivering commendable performances to secure fifth and sixth place, respectively. Though falling short of the podium, their efforts added valuable points to India's tally.

Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Dhanvir (Shot Put), and Tejas Shirse (60m hurdles) will compete in the evening session.