Avinash Sable breaks national record at Paris Diamond League; forgettable outing for Kishore Jena

Indian steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable broke his own national record in the 3000m steeplechase event at the Paris Diamond League.

Sable clocked 8:9.91s and finished sixth. He broke his earlier record of 8:11.20s, which he had set in 2022.

In the steeplechase event at the Paris Diamond League, Abrham Sime of Ethiopia finished first with time 8:02.36s with Amos Serem of Kenya finishing second. Abraham Kibiwot, the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist and gold winner at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, came third clocking 8:06.70s.

The new national record puts Sable in good space with the 2024 Paris Olympics coming up.

Sable broke his own record that he created en route to his silver medal performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. This was the Maharashtra-based athlete’s 10th national record-breaking performance.

Prior to the Paris Diamond League, Sable had run two races and clocked an unimpressive 8:21.85s at Portland and 8:31.75s in the National Senior Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula.

Going by his current form, the 29-year-old has improved his timing by a whopping 12 seconds this season.

After winning the gold at Panchkula, Sable vowed to make amends for the mistakes he committed in the last few years and deliver a memorable show at the Paris Olympics with a different approach.

In the men’s javelin throw event at the Paris Diamond League, 2024 Paris Olympics-bound Kishore Jena finished eighth with an effort of 78.10m, way below his personal best of 87.54m and his season’s best of 80.84m.

The season’s best earned him a bronze medal at the National Senior Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula last month.

Kishore Jena, who won a silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, has had a forgettable season with efforts of 76.31m in the Doha Diamond League and 75.49m in the Federation Cup.

Julian Weber of Germany won the javelin throw event with a throw of 85.91m while former world champion Anderson Peters (85.19m) and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (85.04m) were second and third, respectively.Avinash Sable