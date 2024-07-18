Bawa, Anahat to spearhead Indian challenge in World Junior squash team events

Houston (USA): Shaurya Bawa and Anahat Singh will spearhead India’s challenge in the boys’ and girls’ team events respectively at the World Junior Squash Championships. Bawa, who won a bronze in singles, will be teaming up with Yuvraj Wadhwani, Ayaan Vaziralli, and Arihant K.S, while women’s National champion Anahat, a quarterfinalist in singles, will combine with Unnati Tripathi, Nirupama Dubey and Shameena Riaz.

The boys' team will meet Kuwait and the girls take on Chinese Taipei in the opening rounds.

Earlier in the individual events, Bawa became the second Indian male squash player to win a medal at the junior world championships while Anahat Singh bowed out in the girls' quarterfinals for a third straight year.

Bawa won a bronze medal in boys' singles on Monday, ending his campaign in the semifinals, where he lost to top-seeded Egyptian Mohamed Zakaria in straight games 11-5, 11-5, 11-9.