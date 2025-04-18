Bowlers shine as MI defeat SRH by 4-wkts

Mumbai: A disciplined effort by their bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Hardik Pandya, helped Mumbai Indians defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets in a low-scoring encounter in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.

This was the same wicket on which the Mumbai Indians had bowled out defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders for 116 a few days ago. On Thursday, they reaped the juice in the pitch after electing to bowl first and restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 162/5 in 20 overs.

The hosts then rode on vital contributions by Ryan Rickelton (31), Will Jacks (36), Rohit Sharma (26) and Suryakumar Yadav (26) and Tilak Varma (21 not out) to reach 166/6 in 18.1 overs and win by four wickets with 11 balls remaining.

They could have had a better win margin if skipper Hardik Pandya had not lost his wicket going for a glory shot with two runs needed.

It was the Mumbai Indians’ third win in IPL 2025 and took them to six points and seventh spot in the standings as they escaped from the logjam at four points towards the bottom of the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad remain on four points.

Chasing 163 on a wicket that was still offering some assistance to the bowlers, Rohit Sharma, who came in as Impact Substitute, blasted three sixes -- two off Mohammed Shami in the second over and one off Pat Cummins. However, just when it looked like the Wankhede would see vintage Rohit Sharma in action, the former Mumbai Indians captain was out, gifting his wicket to a low full-toss as Cummins had the last laugh.

Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks lived a charmed life, both enjoying a life each -- Jacks put down by Travis Head while Rickelton got a reprieve after Cummins had pouched an easy catch off Zeeshan Ansari but the ball was ruled no-ball as keeper Heinrich Klaasen’s gloves were ruled out to infront of the stumps before the delivery was bowled.

Rickelton was called back from the dugout and went on to score 31 off 23 balls before Head made up for his earlier lapse by taking a skier off Harshal Patel, who was hit for back-to-back fours in the eighth over. Earlier, the South African opener had blasted Ehsan Malinga for a hat-trick of boundaries.

Mumbai lost their second wicket at 69, but Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav then added 52 runs for the third wicket to take MI past the 100-run mark. Suryakumar Yadav, who hammered Zeeshan Ansari for two sixes on the leg-side, also scored two boundaries before he was out for 26 off 15 balls, mishitting a loft through the line off Cummins.

Will Jacks, finally, fell for 36, caught by Zeeshan Ansari off Cummins, slapping the ball straight to mid-off as the ball, dug into the pitch, stopped on him. From 121/3, Mumbai fell to 128/4. Jacks struck three boundaries and two big sixes during his 26-ball stay at the crease, leaving Mumbai needing 35 more runs to win the match.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 162/5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 40, Heinrich Klaasen 37; Will Jacks 2-14, Jasprit Bumrah 1-21) lost to Mumbai Indians 166/6 in 18.1 overs (Will Jacks 36, Ryan Rickelton 31; Pat Cummins 3-26) by four wickets.