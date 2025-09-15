  • Menu
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Today: India Lead Group A, Afghanistan Top Group B

Check the latest Asia Cup 2025 points table. India dominate Group A with two wins, while Afghanistan lead Group B after a strong victory. Full standings here.

India are off to a flying start in the Asia Cup 2025. With two wins in Group A, they lead the table with a strong net run rate of +4.793.

They crushed Oman in their opener and then chased down UAE’s total with ease. Pakistan sit second with one win and one loss, while Oman and UAE are yet to open their accounts.

In Group B, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka started strong. Afghanistan thrashed Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka outclassed Hong Kong. Both teams are tied on two points each, but Afghanistan lead on net run rate.

Bangladesh have one win and one loss, while Hong Kong remain winless at the bottom.

India’s dominant start makes them the team to beat, while Group B is still wide open.

