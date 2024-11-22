BCCI releases dates for IPL 2025 to 2027

Hyderabad: The dates for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League are out. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has scheduled the marquee tournament from March 14 to May 25, 2025. The Board has also allocated a similar window for the upcoming two seasons – 2026, 2027 – as well.

The IPL player mega auction will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

In an email communication to all franchises, the Indian cricket board has said that the tournament window for the upcoming three seasons have been sent as it would help the franchises in planning for the season ahead.

The board said that the window – in all probability the final dates – have been shared to also help franchises plan for the mega and mini player auctions for the cash-rich glitzy tournament.

The BCCI has said that the dates of the 2026 edition of the IPL will commence on March 15 and the final has been scheduled for May 31. Similarly, the 2027 edition of the IPL will start on March 14 and the final will be played on May 30, 2027.

Giving into the stakeholders’ demand, including the broadcasters, the IPL final of all three seasons will be held on Sundays.

The number of matches will steadily increase and the BCCI has planned to run the league for more than 10 weeks – more than two months – and given the number of franchises playing in the league, the number of games will increase.

Along with the dates, the BCCI has also included England pacer Jofra Archer, Indian-born American fast bowler Saurabh Netravalkar and uncapped Mumbai-wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore in the 2025 IPL players’ mega auction this year.

Archer did not play in the IPL this year and an elbow injury kept him away from most of the 2023 edition also. The fast bowler has completed his rehabilitation and is back in action for England and thus the board has approved his inclusion in the player auction.

Saurabh Netravalkar shot to fame in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and he played a crucial role in helping USA advance to the next stage of the tournament, including a famous win over Pakistan. Netravalkar also played for India U-19 and Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy before moving to USA for greener pastures.