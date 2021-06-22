Controlled aggression has helped me succeed, says India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah

Team India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has said his controlled aggression has helped him attain success at the highest level of cricket.

Bumrah, who made his India debut in 2016, hardly shows any emotions on the field. In an interview recently with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Burmah took us through his journey from being an aggressive cricketer to the calm guy he is on the field today.

"When I started playing cricket as a youngster, I used to get angry left, right, and center. I used to do all the gimmicks back then, and it never helped my cricket. Now, over the years, when I have played a good amount of international cricket, I have realised what works for me. I am smiling, but the fire inside is burning all the time," Bumrah was quoted by the ICC, as saying in an interview.

The evolution of @BCCI star Jasprit Bumrah.
#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/1rrathR7Qt — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

"I don't try to show (aggression), and it has helped me to succeed, and with that controlled aggression, I take my game forward," the 27-year-old pacer further added.

Bumrah, who is easily one of the best bowlers produced by India, first grabbed attention with his unorthodox style of bowling and then his talent. Having been gifted with natural pace, Bumrah said he has never idolised any specific bowler while growing up.

"Lot of the game was self-taught. I always picked up inspiration from whatever I saw and wherever I go. I never had a particular favourite but have followed a lot of great fast bowlers while growing up. Nowadays, when I meet them, I ask a lot of advice from them," said Bumrah.

India fast bowler Bumrah is currently playing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton. The summit clash has been struck with rain with Tuesday being the final day of the match.

On being asked about playing in England, Bumrah said,"I love the English weather. I like bowling here, and I really like the duke ball."

Earlier, India's bowling coach Bharat Arun heaped praise on Bumrah, saying the Indian fast bowler has been effective because he has maintained his uniqueness.

"Jasprit's uniqueness has been maintained. They have not tried and meddled with his action. Batsmen pick up his action a little late; that's why he is so special," Bharat Arun said.

Bumrah also received praise from New Zealand's opening batsman Tom Lathan and skipper Kane Williamson.

"He is a quality bowler with very unique action. It takes some time to get used to his actions," said Latham, according to reports.

"Jasprit is a top bowler, one of the best of the game in all three formats," Williamson was quoted, as saying in an interview.

Meanwhile, Bumrah hailed Ravichandran Ashwin, terming the off-spinner as "one of the greats of the game."

"I think he is one of the greats of the game because if you look at his records, it speaks of itself. He has done well with the bat as well as with the ball. He has picked more than 400 test wickets and that doesn't come by chance," Bumrah said in a video posted by ICC.

While Bumrah has 83 wickets in 20 Tests, Ashwin has picked up 410 wickets in 79 Tests so far.