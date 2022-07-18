England all-rounder Ben Stokes makes shocking ODI call

England all-rounder announced retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs) on Monday.

Stokes broke the news just four days after England's third anniversary of their maiden 50-over World Cup victory, which they claimed by beating New Zealand in 2019 at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

The 31-year-old Stokes will always be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 World Cup final. His unbeaten 84 helped England sent the game into a Super Over as the English side won the tournament in the most nail-biting circumstances.

An innings that will live forever in cricketing history.Congratulations on everything you achieved in ODI cricket, @benstokes38 👏#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/qniW8FczQ8 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 18, 2022

Stokes, who has played 104 ODIs for England since his debut in 2011 in Dublin, is set to end his 50-over career on the international level on his home ground at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street in Durham.

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way.

"As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it," Stokes wrote in a post on social media.

The England Test captain went on to add that playing three formats is "just unsustainable" for him now. He said that he not only believes his body is letting him down because of the schedule and what is expected by the players but also that he could be taking the place of anoher player who could give England his all.

"It's time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years. I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format. I would like to wish Jos Buttler, Matthew Mott, the players and the support staff every success going forward. We have made great strides in white-ball cricket over the past seven years, and the future looks bright.

"I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I've got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham. As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be there. You're the best fans in the world. I hope we can win on Tuesday and set the series up nicely against South Africa," added Stokes.

11 years and countless ODI memories ❤️ Thank you, @benstokes38 👏 pic.twitter.com/TroqvkZwsw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 18, 2022

Stokes was a part of England's limited-overs side that lost both T20I and ODI series to India. Jos Buttler and Co now have just a day's time before their next series, which is against South Africa. The first ODI, which is Stokes' final one, will take place on Tuesday (July 19) at Riverside Ground.

The all-rounder brought curtains down to his ODI career with 2,919 runs in 104 ODIs at an average of 39.44. He recorded three centuries and 21 fifties in the format; while he also picked up 74 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.