Gareth Southgate reflects on England exit, says 'it was right time for change'

New Delhi: Former England manager Gareth Southgate opened up about his decision to step down from his position following England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, expressing optimism about the team's future under new leadership.

Southgate, who led England for eight years, left his position just two days after the 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. During his tenure, he guided the Three Lions to their first major tournament final in over five decades at Euro 2020 and helped the team reach the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Southgate said, "It was the right time for change. You see now the hope that change can bring. I'm content with that.

I had an incredible eight-year journey. It was a privilege to work with brilliant players... We wanted to do that final piece, we achieved so much, and it would have been perfection to win the final."

Lee Carsley has stepped in as interim manager, overseeing back-to-back victories in England’s Nations League campaign. A permanent replacement for Southgate is yet to be appointed, and the selection process is ongoing.

Southgate, 53, shared that his departure came at the right moment, allowing for a fresh chapter for both him and the national team. "Eight years is a long time, and I'm looking forward to different challenges ahead... I'm sure the team will go on and be successful," he said.

When asked about Gary Lineker’s criticism of his Euro 2024 team selections, Southgate remained unfazed, explaining that he had "shut himself off from everything" since his exit. "There’s no point talking about the team now... I’ve left on terms with everybody, loved the experience, but it’s time to do other things."

The former England manager has been exploring new opportunities outside football, attending BGC's charity day in Canary Wharf, an event commemorating the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.

Southgate expressed his interest in supporting various charitable causes and hinted that he may not return to football management immediately. "I'm open-minded to what is next in or outside football... I'm not going to rush anything and need to make good decisions," he said.

Although he has yet to have conversations with Premier League clubs, Southgate is keeping his options open for the future, saying, "I’ve got lots of opportunities... I’ll take some time, refresh and recharge, and go from there."