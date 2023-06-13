I agree with Rohit Sharma, WTC final should be a three-match series: Brad Hogg

New Delhi: Former Australian spinner, Brad Hogg has expressed his agreement with Rohit Sharma's call for a three-match World Test Championship (WTC) final and also suggested International Cricket Council (ICC) a new format for the next cycle.

After suffering a crushing defeat in the WTC final, India skipper had called for the WTC Final to be played as a three-game series.

"You work hard for two years and then you have only one shot at it. Test cricket is all about finding that rhythm, finding that momentum as well. So, I think, if in the next cycle, if it is possible, a three-match series would be ideal," Rohit had said.

Echoing the Indian skipper's sentiments, Hogg agreed with his thoughts on the WTC final and proposed an intriguing new format to determine the winner of the mace by dividing the teams into two divisions, each consisting of four teams.

"I agree with Rohit Sharma that the WTC Final should be a three-match series, but this time it was a one-match final and Australia won that, and I am not taking away from that. It is about the game moving forward. I think there should be two divisions with four teams each -- the top four teams in division one and the rest in division two. The associates can be in division three and work their way up," Hogg said in his YouTube channel.

Hogg further elaborated on the details of his proposed format changes for the WTC.

"The top two teams in division one play a three-match final on the home soil of the top team in the table. Then the teams ranked three and four in division one play against teams that finished top two in division two," the former spinner said.

"Team three of division one will play at home against team two of division two, and then team one of division two will play team three of division one," Hogg added.