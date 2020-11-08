IPL 2020: David Warner's promise to SRH fans - Will do the 'Butta Bomma' if we get across the line

David Warner has promised the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans that he will do the 'Butta Bomma' if they get across the line in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE.

SRH are set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday and the winner will face off against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai on Tuesday.

SRH captain Warner also said that winning the IPL will be the best gift for their fans, who have been backing them "day in and day out" ever since their inception in the IPL.

The Australian became a TikTok sensation during the break that was infused by coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. He performed on several Telugu songs, bringing smiles on the faces of SRH fans. His version of the popular Telugu song 'Butta Bomma' was a big hit among fans and the SRH captain said he will do the 'Butta Bomma' dance once again if they manage to go the distance at IPL 2020

"I promise all the Hyderabad fans that, if we do get across the line, I will do the Butta Bomma," Warner told Sports Today on Saturday.

Speaking about what it means to do well for SRH, Warner said, "Personally, it will mean a lot. Obviously, I missed out on that season two years back and missed out on an opportunity to put runs on the board for the team and show my value as a cricket player that my standard is up there even after having a year off. This team means a lot to me, it's family. I call India my second home, this means a lot to myself. I have so much passion for this franchise.

I have been here since the 2nd year. I have had the backing and support of the franchise to get me in the auction. They gave me that belief and let me lead the side in 2016. Obviously, with Kane (Williamson) and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) taking over the reins last year when I was not there, this means a lot to all of us. This involves a lot of planning, a lot of hard work, a lot of preparation. It will mean a lot to me personally but it will mean a lot more to the franchise and more importantly to the fans who have stuck with us, day in and day out. We just keep putting a smile on people's faces in these unprecedented times."