IPL 2020, MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma eyeing to join Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina in elite list

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma will aim to join the duo of Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in an elite Indian Premier League (IPL) list on Wednesday. Kohli and Raina are the top two run-getters in the IPL with 5,426 and 5,368 runs respectively. They are the only two batsmen to have touched the 5,000-mark in the league. Rohit, who is third on the list, is 90 runs away from becoming the third member of the IPL's 5,000-club.

The Mumbai batsman, who has scored 4,910 runs at 31.47 in 189 matches, can achieve the milestone when MI take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi. In the same match, Rohit can also become just the fourth player to hit 200 IPL sixes. Rohit needs to strike six more sixes to join 'Universal Boss' Chris Gayle (326), MS Dhoni (212), and Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers (214) in the list.

If the 33-year-old has a great day as a fielder too, he may break another record. He can surpass de Villiers' record of most catches in the IPL by an outfielder. With 84 catches, the former South African cricketer is in second place, ahead of Rohit, who has taken one less catch in the league. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran Raina tops the list with 102 catches.



Rohit-led MI had a poor start to their title defense as they lost the IPL 2020's opening fixture to CSK by five wickets. Batting first, MI managed to post 162 for 9 in 20 overs. They lost their captain inside the powerplay overs when Piyush Chawla sent Rohit back to the pavilion for a mere 12 runs.



Since KKR are starting their IPL 2020 campaign on Wednesday, Dinesh Karthik's boys will look to kickstart with a win, while last year's winners MI will aim to register their first win of this edition.

