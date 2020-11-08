IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard names the ‘smarter Pandya’ between Hardik and Krunal

Kieron Pollard opened up on his relationship with the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – while the West Indian all-rounder also revealed who is the "smarter" of the two.

Pollard, Krunal, and Hardik have been key players for Mumbai Indians (MI) and once again they will be crucial for the defending champions when they play the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final on Tuesday.

In an interview shared by MI on social media on Sunday, Pollard said his relationship with the Pandya brothers remains as much on the field as it is off the field, while he also described Krunal as the "smarter" of the two brothers.

"As I always say there is Hardik Pandya and then there is the smarter Pandya (Krunal). For us the relationship that we have off the field transcends onto the cricket field," Pollard said in a video shared on their Twitter handle.

"We share some of the same sort of sentiments, the kind of people that we are in terms of just wanting to help, and just enjoying the moment and being thankful and grateful for whatever opportunities that are presented to us. They (Pandya brothers) are more open and loud, but they are not like that just off the field, when they go on to the cricket field, the flair that they show, Hardik especially, that aspect of it, he goes out, backs himself, he is confident. So these are some of the things that we share in common," Pollard, who has played 150 matches for MI, added.

He made a special mention of Hardika's nature of always being happy and confident on and off the field. "The way that they are, they are like good people. And you will find it very difficult not to like these individuals. Hardik for his confidence, no matter what, he is confident. He is always happy, always there, and then there is Krunal. But these fellows are amazing. When it's off, it's fun, it's all games but when it is time for business and serious talks as well, we have that, so that sort of mutual respect, and that common understanding, goes a long way," Pollard further said.

MI, who are the most successful team in the IPL having won the title four times, have already qualified for the final of IPL 2020. The virtual semi-final between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is currently underway in Abu Dhabi. The winner of the game will take on MI on Tuesday in the grand finale in Dubai.