IPL 2024: ‘Hopefully we will see him in action against CSK’, says Justin Langer on Mayank Yadav’s availability

Just In
Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justing Langer is hopeful of Mayank Yadav return to the cricketing action against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 19 at Ekana Cricket Stadium after the star bowler suffered a soreness in the lower abdominal area during the match against Gujarat Titans.
“He suffered a soreness in his lower abdominal area straight after bowling the first over against Gujarat Titans and that is why his speed dropped a bit. We had an MRI and the report confirmed his unavailability for the coming match against Delhi Capitals. Still, hopefully he will be available against Chennai’s match,” said Justing Langer in the pre-match press conference.
In a match against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Mayank had to walk off the field after bowling just one over, where he was down on pace and was hit for three boundaries, conceding 13 runs overall.
However, Langer confirmed the availability of Mohsin Khan against the Delhi Capitals match on Friday, who has been out of action against RCB and was replaced by Yash Thakur. Mohsin has so far played two matches for LSG and has taken three wickets.
“He is fit and will be available for DC’s match. He has been training in the nets and practice sessions. He looks completely fit and bowling with good shape, he can be seen in action tomorrow,” he added.
LSG will face Delhi Capitals on Friday at Ekana Cricket Stadium.