- Siddharth Mridul sworn-in as 7th Chief Justice of Manipur High Court
- Airtel Xstream Play achieves 5-million-paid-subscriber milestone
- Men’s ODI World Cup: Afridi scripts history, becomes only Pakistani bowler to take 5-wicket haul twice
- Mizo students’ body stages rally against Cong for fielding woman married to non-Mizo
- Digital effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnath in Ramlila
- Kotak Mahindra gets RBI nod to acquire Sonata Finance for Rs 537 crore
- Congress forms several committees for J&K
- ISRO gearing up to test crew escape system, crew module on Saturday
- SC orders increase in compensation in cases of death, disablement of persons engaged in manual scavenging
- PL Stock Report - Metro Brands (METROBRA IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update - Festive demand, FILA key monitorables - Accumulate
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi came out brilliant yet again on a day when the Australian batter tore through the Pakistan bowling attack, and dominated the inning to post a mammoth target of 367/9 in 50 overs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Friday.
Afridi was exceptional with the ball, picking up five wickets and conceding just 54 in his 10 overs.
Shaheen Shah Afridi scripted a new Pakistan record as he became the first pacer from the country to pick up more than one 5-wicket haul in World Cup history.
Previously, Shaheen had picked up 6 for 35 against Bangladesh at Lord's in 2019.
Afridi broke the opening stand between Mitchell Marsh and David Warner of 259 runs, getting the big wicket of Mitchell Marsh for 129 and removing Glenn Maxwell in the very next delivery.
Afridi got rid of the dangerous Marcus Stoinis for 21 and rattled the tail-end of Australian batting.
Afridi who has been struggling with his form after recovering from injury, credits it as best performance for him.
Australia went on to post 367, thanks to the sensational 163 from David Warner and 121 from Mitchell Marsh.
Chasing the mammoth target, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique are batting confidently scoring half-centuries.
At the time of writing, Pakistan were 131/0 after 20 overs.