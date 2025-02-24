New Zealand Eyes Semifinal Spot Against Bangladesh in Crucial Champions Trophy Clash

New Zealand will be eager to secure their semifinal spot when they face Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy Group A match on Monday. The Black Caps started strong with a 60-run win over Pakistan, topping Group A with a net run rate of 1.200. A win will bring them close to a semifinal berth.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, need a win to stay in contention after a six-wicket loss to India, leaving them third in the group with a negative net run rate of -0.408.

New Zealand looked solid in their opening match and have adapted well to the conditions in Pakistan, boosted by their recent tri-series win. However, they face a selection dilemma with Rachin Ravindra possibly returning from injury. His absence allowed Devon Conway and Will Young to open the innings, but Young's century against Pakistan has complicated the decision. Young’s ability to handle spin and the left-right combination at the top make him tough to drop.

Bangladesh must quickly recover from their loss to India. Their top order needs to step up after a poor start, and their bowlers need more runs to defend. Sloppy fielding also cost them in their previous match. Bangladesh can look to their past upset against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy for inspiration to keep their semifinal hopes alive.