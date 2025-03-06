Saud Shakeel Becomes First Pakistani Player to Be Dismissed Due to Timeout

An unexpected incident occurred during the President's Trophy final match between the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Television in Rawalpindi. Saud Shakeel, a key batsman for SBP, was out before even batting due to a timeout.

SBP started well, reaching 128/1, but lost two quick wickets. After Mohammad Shahzad took two wickets in consecutive balls, Saud Shakeel, who was supposed to bat at number 5, did not come to the crease. Reports say he was asleep at the time. The opposition captain, Ahmed Butt, appealed, and the umpires declared Shakeel unfit to bat. Shakeel became the first Pakistani player to be dismissed due to a timeout, joining a rare group of players in cricket history.

What is a timed out?

According to MCC rule 40.1.1, after a batsman is out or retired hurt, the next batsman must be ready to face the ball within 3 minutes (180 seconds). If they fail to do so, they are declared out by the umpires as "timed out."

Other players dismissed by timed out:

1. Andrew Jordan (South Africa) – The first player ever dismissed by timeout in 1988 due to floods delaying his arrival at the stadium.

2. Hemulal Yadav (India) – The first Indian cricketer was dismissed in 1997 during a Ranji Trophy match between Odisha and Tripura after a drinks break.

3. Wasbert Drakes (West Indies) – Dismissed in 2002-03 due to a flight delay before a SuperSport series match against Sri Lanka.

4. Andrew Harris (England) – Dismissed in 2003 for being late to bat due to injury and resting in the dressing room.

5. Ryan Austin (West Indies) – Dismissed in a 4-day match, reason unclear.

6. Charles Kunze (Zimbabwe) – Dismissed in 2017-18 during a Logan Cup match. The details of his delay are unclear.