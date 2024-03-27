Stuart Broad hails Bumrah as most complete T20 bowler

New Delhi: Former England pacer Stuart Broad has heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, calling him as the most complete T20 bowler in the world ahead of the eagerly anticipated clash between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

With both teams eager to secure their first win of the season, the showdown between SRH's Heinrich Klaasen and MI's Bumrah is poised to be a highlight of the match, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Following their respective heart-breaking losses in the opening games, SRH and MI are determined to bounce back and gain crucial points in the IPL 2024 season. Klaasen's explosive batting prowess nearly propelled SRH to victory in their previous match, while Bumrah marked his IPL return with an impressive performance, claiming figures of 3 for 14 in four overs.

Speaking to Star Sports, Broad expressed admiration for Bumrah's exceptional skills, emphasizing his effectiveness as a T20 bowler.

"Honestly, he looks superb. If there is anyone who is a complete T20 bowler in the world, it has to be him,” Broad told Star Sports.

“And the battle to watch out for tomorrow is between Klaasen and Bumrah. Klaasen is probably the most in-form T20 batter at the moment. He is hitting sixes for fun. Nearly got the team over the line from an impossible position against KKR. As soon as he walks into the crease, what do I do?" he added.

Considering Bumrah's reputation as a formidable bowler, Broad speculated on Klaasen's strategy, suggesting that facing the Indian pacer could pose a significant challenge.

"I am going to get Jasprit Bumrah to warm up and bowl him a Yorker, trying to hit the stumps. Klaasen looks confident; he hits it straight and high; he is such a powerful guy. So it is something that I cannot wait to watch. And if Klaasen hasn't faced Bumrah yet, it will be difficult because Bumrah is a very difficult bowler to get used to," said Broad.

In addition to the impending showdown, Bumrah's quest to achieve a milestone adds further intrigue to the match, as he aims to become the second Indian pacer after Bhuvneshwar Kumar to claim 150 wickets in the IPL.