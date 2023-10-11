Thums Up, the official beverage partner of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and Shah Rukh Khan Ignite Belief in Team India's Victory

Thums Up, India's homegrown beverage brand from The Coca-Cola Company is thrilled to unveil yet another chapter of its association with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup through the launch of the campaign "Tere andar ka har shaq mitaenge, Toofan hain, Cup to hum hi uthaenge." The campaign showcases the fervent support for Team India with Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the Biggest Fan and 'Voice of Belief.'

The film will see Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, representing the mind and the heart of every fan, with the heart ultimately winning over the mind, in its unequivocal support for Team India.

Recognizing that cricket isn't merely a game but an integral part of India's culture, Thums Up has steadfastly stood alongside every cricket fan on this incredible journey. From engaging with cricket fans addressing their inner dilemma, to highlighting the relentless determination of our players to launching the ‘Thums Up Fan Pulse’ on Disney+ Hotstar fostering passionate conversations, Thums Up has ensured that cricket enthusiasts are instilled with unwavering confidence in Team India’s victory.

As the tournament unfolds, the stage set and the team poised for action, belief takes the center stage, rendering all doubts inconsequential. With Shah Rukh Khan’s charismatic portrayal, we aim to ignite faith among cricket enthusiasts, invigorating their belief in Team India, making the journey to victory even more exhilarating.

Adding to the excitement, fans will experience a delightful surprise with the Shah Rukh Khan Believer Bot, leveraging cutting-edge technology. This AI-powered bot will respond with insightful facts about Team India, all presented in Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice of Belief, effectively addressing any doubts, and engaging with fans on social media like never before.

Commenting on the campaign Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India, and South-West Asia, “We believe that the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is the biggest sporting event for the country. Partnership with the ICC provides us with a unique opportunity to unite our customers, consumers, brands, and cricket through diverse engagement formats. Our collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘Voice of Belief’ for Thums Up’s association with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign embodies our commitment to turning every doubt into an unwavering belief.”

Shah Rukh Khan on his association with Thums Up, said, “It’s a pleasure to be the 'Voice of Belief' for Thums Up's association with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which speaks to the hearts of a billion cricket fans. This is a special one for India as the World Cup is happening in our own country and we must all cheer for our Toofans, rooting for them to create history one more time.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, says, “Cricket is a wave that rides on pure emotion. When the team is playing well, we all rally behind the team, and suddenly with one subpar performance, we lose all hope. It's intense. It's almost like there are two sides within all of us constantly pushing against one another. The doubter and the believer. It's very real.

So, with Thums Up's 2023 World Cup campaign, we asked Shah Rukh Khan to feature in a double role and bring out this battle of opinions, quite literally. Making the point very clearly and very strongly. The doubter in you may push with all the might, but the believer in you shall prevail. Let's be true fans. Let's believe India will win.”

Additionally, Thums Up will also collaborate with Bharat Army, the most passionate fan army for Team India to create real time content to nurture the belief in India’s victory at the World Cup.