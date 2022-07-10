Vaughan on Kohli's poor run: You cannot select a player for his past performances

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said India are not considering dropping struggling Virat Kohli but "you shouldn't be selecting a player for his past performances."



Kohli has not scored an international century since 2019. Even though the rise of the likes of Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav has threatened Kohli's place in the T20I side, his inclusion is never in doubt.

Carrying his forgettable streak into the second T20I against England, Kohli scored just one run off three balls at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

"He (Virat) needs to score runs at a good strike rate. I am sure Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma are not considering dropping him. But you can't just keep picking a player because of what he has done in the past," Vaughan said in an interview with Cricbuzz.

Vaughan also backed India's decision to rest Kohli from India's upcoming tour of West Indies, saying the former Indian skipper needs a break from the game.

"I have been saying he needs a break as it will do him a world of good. So missing the five T20Is against West Indies will be best thing to happen to him. But if there was ever a ground where you could get a quick score with great strike rate, Trent Bridge is the ground to get your form back," added Vaughan.

The third T20I between India and England is currently underway in Nottingham. England won the toss and are batting first. Rohit and Co have already sealed the series by bagging an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game T20I series.

Meanwhile, Vaughan has also advised Kohli to take a sabbatical and take a beach vacation.

"I look at Virat in particular. I knew he had a little bit of a rest at the end of the IPL. But he just looks to me like he needs a sabbatical. He looks like he needs three months away from cricket. Go and sit on a beach."

"Go and do what you can with your family because a career of 20 years, which he probably will end up getting because he's such a good player. To have a three months break, is it going to affect him? No. Will it help him? Yes," added Vaughan.

Vaughan also expressed his displeasure with the schedule for the upcoming ODI and T20I series between India and England. The two teams are scheduled to play three T20Is followed by as many ODIs.

"I just look at the schedule for India and England. It's ridiculous. We'll see more and more of this over the next few years. It's just impossible that all-format players will be able to play all three formats. The management of all these teams are going to have to be very clever in terms of giving them a breather," Vaughan said further.