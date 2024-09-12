Virat Kohli Nears Sachin Tendulkar’s Record, Just 58 Runs Away

Virat Kohli is on the brink of achieving another historic milestone in his illustrious cricket career, as he is just 58 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in international cricket. The upcoming matches present Kohli with the opportunity to surpass the legendary batsman's long-standing feat.

Tendulkar, revered as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, set the benchmark with 100 international centuries, a record many thought would remain untouched. However, Kohli, with his consistent performances over the years, has brought himself within striking distance of this monumental achievement. Known for his hunger for runs and remarkable fitness, Kohli is expected to cross this milestone soon, further cementing his legacy as one of the modern greats of the game.

Fans and cricket pundits alike are eagerly waiting to witness this moment in cricketing history. With Kohli in excellent form, all eyes are on the next match where he could potentially make history. The excitement is palpable, and tributes to both Kohli and Tendulkar are already pouring in, highlighting the impact they have had on Indian and global cricket.

Kohli’s achievement, if realized, will not only be a personal triumph but also a significant moment for Indian cricket, symbolizing the transition of greatness from one era to another.