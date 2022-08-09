Virat Kohli's heartfelt message for all Indian athletes after excellent show at CWG 2022

Virat Kohli sent a heartfelt message to all the Indian athletes for putting up an excellent show at Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022).



"You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind," tweeted Kohli after the completion of the Birmingham Games.





— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 9, 2022





The Indian contingent secured the fourth position at CWG 2022 with a medals tally of 61, including 22 Gold, 16 Silver, and 23 Bronze. The Birmingham Games was India's fourth-best performance at the CWG in terms of Gold medals won tied with the 2006 Manchester Games.

India's best-ever outing at the CWG came at home in 2010 when they clinched 101 medals, including 38 Gold. In terms of overall medals won, Birmingham 2022 is the fifth best showing after New Delhi (101), Manchester 2002 (69), Gold Coast 2018 (66), and Glasgow 2014 (64).

Star athletes such as PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Lakshya Sen, Mirabai Chanu, Vinesh Phogat, and Sharath Achanta are among the Gold medallists of India at CWG 2022.

Athlete Eldhose Paul, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the men's triple jump, reckoned that Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Gold has changed the mentality of Indian athletes. Chopra and Abhinav Bindra are the only two sportspersons from India to have won an Olympic Gold. Chopra clinched Gold at Tokyo Games in Javelin.

"I am happy that the national anthem was playing and the first two athletes were from India. I felt proud. We were already preparing for CWG and Asian Games. The World Championships gave us an experience that benefitted us. Neeraj Chopra's gold changed our mentality," Paul was quoted by PTI, as saying in an interview.

Chopra opted out of CWG 2022 after sustaining an injury just before the start of the tournament.









Meanwhile, Paul on Tuesday (Aug. 9) received a warm welcome at the Delhi Airport after the Indian contingent returned from Birmingham following their memorable CWG 2022 campaign.