Warner shares a heartfelt post, hints at parting ways with SRH

New Delhi: Australian opener David Warner on Sunday shared his favourite moments of IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), giving a hint that he has parted ways with the franchise, ahead of the next season.

Taking to Instagram, Warner shared a heartfelt post, which included glimpses of his journey at the Orange Army.

"My favourite moment!! Plus, A few pics from our journey, but the last pic is a big thank you for the support shown to us," he captioned his post.

Notably, the first pic of the post featured him holding the IPL trophy, which SRH won in 2016.

After the poor performance of SRH in the first half of the IPL, Warner, who scored 195 runs in eight matches, was axed from not only captaincy but playing eleven also. He returned to playing XI during the UAE leg of IPL 2021 but found himself out again after managing two runs in as many matches. He has been travelling to the stadium and seen cheering from the stands only.

The Australian cricketer, who joined SRH in 2015 and led them to the IPL title win in 2016, is the only player in the history of the tournament to win the Orange cap three times. The 34-year-old had a dream run with the bat at SRH as he piled up 4014 runs in 95 matches.

However, the last few weeks haven't been great for Warner and there are high chances that the f'anchise won't retain him.