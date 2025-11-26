Deaflympics: India ends shooting campaign with 16 medals

Tokyo: India wrapped up their Deaflympics shooting campaign with a massive haul of 16 medals, even as Chetan Hanmant Sapkal finished sixth in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event here on Tuesday.

Chetan, who qualified for the finals in third place with a score of 564-5x, was the first shooter to be eliminated in the six-man final with a score of eight. South Korea’s Seung Hwa Lee won gold, while his teammate Tae Young Kim claimed the bronze and Ukraine’s Serhii Ohorodnyk won the silver.

The Indians dominated the shooting ranges in Tokyo, winning 16 out of the total 39 medals in the discipline over 10 days of competition, including seven gold, six silver and three bronze.

The most successful shooter was riflewoman Mahit Sandhu who won four medals, including two gold and two silver followed by pistol exponents Abhinav Deshwal and Pranjali Prashant Dhumal who bagged two gold and one silver medals respectively.

Dhanush Srikanth also won two gold medals in 10m air rifle individual and mixed team events while Mohammed Murtaza Vania (one silver and bronze) and Komal Milind Waghmare (two bronze) also won two medals each.