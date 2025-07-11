England vs India 3rd Test: Bumrah's Fiery Spell & Dukes Ball Drama at Lord's

The third Test between England and India is underway at Lord's. At the lunch break on the second day, England had scored 353 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 105 overs. Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (33) were at the crease. Earlier, England started the second day's play with an overnight score of 251/4.

England added another 102 runs for the loss of three wickets in this session. Jasprit Bumrah took all three wickets.

He dismissed Ben Stokes (44), Joe Root (104), and Chris Woakes (0). Before lunch, the Dukes balls lost their shape after about 10 and 8 overs, respectively. As a result, the field umpires had to change them twice.