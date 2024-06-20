Brazilian midfielder Lukas Brambilla joins Chennaiyin FC

Brazilian midfielder Lukas Brambilla has signed a one-year contract with Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC. The Brazilian, who has played in many leagues around the world, joins Chennaiyin FC from Cyprus’ top-tier club, Othellos Athienou.

Brambilla is Chennaiyin FC’s ninth signing for the upcoming 2024-25 season and their fourth foreign signing. The team from Chennai signed Elsinho Dias, Chima Chukwu and Wilmar Jordan Gil earlier.

Brambilla has played professional football in various leagues and with various clubs around the world. The Brazilian midfielder played a total of 134 matches in his senior club career and has scored 22 goals and 24 assists with his sublime skills.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said the Brazilian’s addition to the squad will help the Indian players a lot as they can learn his creative skills. “Lukas Brambilla is such an exciting player and he adds to the exciting players that we were saying. The young Indian players, in particular, will benefit from his creative skills. Again, can take men on, he scores goals, creates goals, plays set-play delivery, and is excited coming aboard,” he said, in a release.

Coyle said having another Brazil player in the ranks will be exciting. “Obviously, another Brazilian. What a terrific joy at the club with the Brazilians that we have had. It's similar to my time working with Rafa and Brambilla falls into that mould. Just a wonderfully entertaining player, well-skilled and the Brazilian comes with a desire to do well for the football club. So we are excited,” he added.

The Chennaiyin FC head coach said Brambilla was a highly sought after player across Europe, given his skillset. “The fellas had to beat off a lot of competition for his signature. He was chased all over Europe because of his outstanding season last year in Cyprus and again playing a very good league. So we look forward to working with Lukas and hoping we can help him to shine and blossom and continue to improve as a player,” he concluded.

The 29-year-old said he cannot wait to give his best for Chennaiyin FC once the league starts. “I am very happy and honoured to join this great club. The expectations are huge and I can't wait to wear this shirt and do my best on the field,” he said.