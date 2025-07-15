Without Ronaldo’s invitation, I wouldn’t be here: Jorge Jesus on becoming Al Nassr head coach

Jorge Jesus has been appointed head coach of Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr Football Club, taking over the reins from Stefano Pioli. The Portuguese tactician has revealed that Ronaldo invited him to join the team.

Jesus was previously with Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League rivals Al Hilal SFC for two seasons in what was his second stint with the Riyadh-based club.

“Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be there. The motivation will be great. I'm going to try to ensure that Al Nassr, which is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, can win titles. Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who has always won everything he's played for. He hasn't won in Saudi Arabia yet. I'll see if I can help him,” Jesus told reporters.

Jesus parted ways with Al Hilal following their AFC Champions League Elit️e 2024/25 semi-final exit but did enjoy success with the four-time Asian champions, guiding the club to a treble in the 2023/24 season where Al Hilal won the Saudi Pro League, King’s Cup and Saudi Super Cup.

The 70-year-old had previously coached Benfica and Sporting CP in Portugal as well as Flamengo in Brazil. At Al Nassr, Jesus will be working with Portuguese icon Ronaldo, who recently extended his contract until 2027.

“Bem-vindo (Welcome), Mister Jorge Jesus,” wrote Ronaldo on an Instagram Story.

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in late 2022 following a high-profile exit from Manchester United, has been prolific in front of goal, scoring 93 times in 105 appearances across competitions. His move to Saudi Arabia marked a significant shift in global football, drawing international attention to the Saudi Pro League and setting the stage for a wave of star arrivals in the region.