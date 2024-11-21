Asian Champions Trophy: Bihar government to reward Indian women’s hockey team players with INR 10 lakh cash prize

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s hockey team won the Asian Champions Trophy beating China 1-0 in a pulsating final in Rajgir, Bihar. Deepika, who scored 11 goals in the tournament and was later awarded the player of the tournament, scored the lone goal of the match for India.

The Bihar government, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, has decided to award the victorious Indian women’s hockey team with a cash prize of INR 10 lakh to each player in the squad for their stupendous performance.

An official statement from the Bihar chief minister’s office confirmed the cash prize. “Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team for winning the Asian Champions Trophy and announced a cash reward of INR 10 lakh to each player of the team,” the statement read.

The statement added that while the players and the head coach will be awarded with INR 10 lakh each, each member of the support staff will be awarded INR 5 lakh for their contribution to the win.

The statement added that the chief minister termed it a historic win for India. “The chief minister appreciated the Indian team for its game, particularly during the final match with China. It is a historic win for the Indian women’s hockey team in Bihar, where such an event was organised for the first time. It has swelled every Indian’s heart with pride. All players of the team demonstrated their skills and played in a very disciplined manner,” the statement added.

The chief minister congratulated the entire Indian team and said it was a proud moment for India. “This victory is a matter of pride and glory for all Indians. My heartiest congratulations to all team members,” the statement concluded.