Hyderabad Swimming Championship concludes on a high

Hyderabad: A melia, Tuhina, Niara, Deeksha, Pricila, Ridhaan Jaswal, Agastiya, Vakul, Manan Chandra, Iqra, Avisha R., Pavika, Yashika, Vihaan, Samik, Pranav, Delisha, and Chanisya emerged winners in the Hyderabad Swimming Championship 2024 which concluded at Glendale Academy, Suncity, here on Tuesday. These swimmers excelled in a range of competitions including freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, as well as relay and kickboard races. The event organised by the ORCA Aquatic Championship adhered to the strict regulations of FINA and SFI, ensuring a professional and equitable platform for all participating swimmers.

The championship attracted enthusiastic young swimmers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, representing esteemed schools and sports clubs including Glendale Academy International, Zion Sports, ORCA Aquatic Championship, Sadana Infinity International, Ocrich, and Gachibowli Swimming Academy. A total of 150 participants showcased their exceptional skills in various age categories: Under 5, Under 7, Under 11, and Under 17 for both boys and girls. Swimmers from Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Khammam marked the championship as a resounding success. The event was organised by a dedicated team of experienced swimmers and certified life-savers from prestigious institutions such as the Rashtriya Life Saving Society (India), Sports Authority of India, and NIS (National Institute of Sports).

Medals and certificates were awarded to the winning participants, while all early registrants received participation certificates. The medals were presented by guest of honour Vinay Goud, Director of Aarush Group, along with Ajit, D. Shiva Yadav, B. Prabhakar, and Dayakar.