India draw a blank at World Athletics Indoor Championships

Glasgow: India's Jeswin Aldrin and Praveen Chithravel endured a tough outing, as India drew a blank at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Only two Indian athletes took the stage in Glasgow with Aldrin finishing 13th while Chithravel placed 11th in the triple jump.

In the men’s long jump event, Aldrin entered a field of 16 competitors. He kicked off with a jump of 7.69m on his first attempt but unfortunately fouled his next two, placing him outside the top eight and leading to his elimination.

Aldrin's performance fell considerably short of his personal best mark of 7.97 meters, a record he set at the Asian Indoor Championships last year, earning him the silver medal.

Later in the day, Chithravel came 11th in a 14-man men’s triple jump field.

Chithravel, who holds the national record at 17.37m, started with jumps of 15.76m and 16.29m and reached a season's best of 16.45m on his third attempt but failed to evade elimination.