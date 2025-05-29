India wins gold in 4x400m mixed relay

The Indian quartet of Santhosh Kumar Tamilasaran, Rupal, Vishal Thennarasu Kayalayizhu, and Subha Venkatesan bagged gold medals in the 4x400m mixed relay on the second day of competitions at the Asian Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

The Indian team clocked 3:18.12s to finish first in the race and bagged India’s second gold in the Continental competition. China took silver with 3:20.52s while Sri Lanka bagged bronze with 3:21.95s on Wednesday. India have won eight medals, including two gold at the end of the second day of competitions.

India’s Day 2 at the Asian Athletics Championships started with silver in women’s 400m through Rupal Chaudhary. She clocked 52.68 seconds to clinch a spot on the podium. Japan’s Nanaku Matsumoto (52.17s) won the gold and Uzbekistan’s Jonbibi Hukmova (52.79s) pocketed the bronze. Another Indian in the lineup, Vithya Ramraj, finished fifth with a time of 53s.

A bronze medal in men’s 1500m by Yoonus Shah was the second medal of the day for India. Yoonus finished third with a timing of 3:43.03s, behind Kazuto Iizawa of Japan, who won the gold with 3:42.56s, and Jaeung Lee of Korea, who won the silver with 3:42.79s.

Later, Pooja added the third medal to the day’s tally when she pocketed the silver in the women’s 1500m run with a timing of 4:10.83s. China’s Li Chunhui (4:10.58s) took the gold medal. Another Indian representation in the event, Lili Das, finished fourth, clocking 4:13.81s.

In the men’s triple jump, Praveen Chithravel added another medal to India’s kitty with a best effort of 16.90m to claim the silver, finishing behind China’s Zhu Yaming (17.06m). Korea’s Gyumin Yu took the bronze medal with 16.82m. Defending champion Abdulla Aboobacker, however, finished fourth with 16.72m.