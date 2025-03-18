IPL 2025: KKR unveils new eco-friendly jersey as ‘Runs to Roots’ campaign returns

Live
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday announced the launch of their revolutionary new jersey that is made out of biodegradable materials, alongside their innovative environmental initiative called ‘Runs to Roots,’ reinforcing the team's commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.
"The new KKR jersey, unveiled earlier in March, is designed to be 100% biodegradable in a compost state, setting a standard for sustainable sportswear in cricket. The jersey showcases the team's three championship stars, commemorating their victories since the inception of the premier T20 league. This is in addition to the representation of the three stars that they have purchased in the Gemini constellation, to celebrate their three IPL Trophies," the franchise said in a release.
In addition to the eco-friendly jersey, KKR has introduced sustainable packaging that transforms into plants when sown in soil with water. This innovative approach eliminates waste while contributing positively to the environment, it added.
Alongside the jersey launch, KKR will continue with the ‘Runs to Roots’ campaign during the 2025 season, building on the success that the team had at the end of the 2024 season.
The biodegradable jerseys and sustainable packaging are already available to the fans, allowing them to participate in KKR's environmental mission with every purchase.
The defending champions led by Ajinkya Rahane will start their title defense against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22.