ITTF World Team C’ships 2026 to lave 64 teams per gender
Lausanne: The 2026 World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London will feature 64 teams each in the men’s and women’s events, expanding significantly from the 40-team format used in recent championships, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said. The expanded format marks the centenary of both the first table tennis world championships, held in London in 1926, and the founding of the ITTF the same year. The inaugural World Table Tennis Championships took place in London in 1926.
According to the schedule, the Copper Box Arena will stage the opening rounds from April 28 to May 1, 2026. Competition will then move to Wembley Arena from May 2 to 10. The 64 teams in each gender are organised into 16 groups of four teams. Each group plays a complete round robin competition - three matches per team. The key innovation lies in the staging. Stage 1a features the elite eight teams (the top seven ranked nations plus the host team) in just two groups. These matches determine seedings for the main draw, with all eight teams progressing automatically.
Stage 1b contains the remaining 56 teams across 14 groups, where only the strongest performers advance. All 14 group winners progress directly, plus six of the best second-placed teams based on their match records.
The remaining eight second-placed teams face a preliminary knockout round - four matches with only the winners advancing to complete the 32-team main draw.