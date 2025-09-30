KDA demands unconditional release of Wangchuk

New Delhi: The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Monday demanded the immediate and unconditional release of activist Sonam Wangchuk and others detained after September 24 violence in Leh, warning the Centre that its failure to meet Ladakh statehood and other core demands is “alienating” the people in the Himalayan region.

The KDA, which along with the Leh Apex Body is spearheading the agitation for statehood to Ladakh and other constitutional protections, held the Union Territory administration directly responsible for the violence in Leh that left four people dead and dozens of others, including security personnel, injured.

Addressing a press conference here, KDA member Sajjad Kargili called for the unconditional release of Wangchuk, who was taken in custody under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in a Jodhpur jail, and other youth leaders detained in Leh.

He stressed that the demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule are “not negotiable.”

“At a time when the nation is facing multiple challenges, such treatment of people of Ladakh, a sensitive region, will increase the sense of alienation and insecurity among the people,” Kargili said, adding the government should “use wisdom and deal with people sensibly”.

“The way bullets were fired, and many were injured, there should be some accountability... This is a big example of why we need democracy,” Kargili said.

He questioned the government’s stance, remarking, “What was wrong in Ladakh demanding democracy when Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about democracy being in the ‘DNA’ of Indians?” Kargili asserted that the UT administration’s handling of the situation was a failure, as he particularly pointed out the “lack of preparedness and the decision to open fire”.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved. Powered by Summit