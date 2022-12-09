Liverpool suffer another setback as Luis Diaz leaves Dubai camp: Full Details

In another setback for Liverpool FC, winger Luis Diaz sustained an injury during his side's training camp in Dubai.



Diaz missed the sessions with his teammates on Thursday and Friday and will not feature in Liverpool's Dubai Super Cup fixture with Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, the Reds confirmed in an official statement.

"It's all good [fitness-wise] with the boys who are here. What's not good is we have to see with Lucho. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there, but apart from that they all look really, really good," Klopp told Liverpool's website.

Diaz injured his knee in Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the Premier League in September. Earlier this month, Diaz was cleared to return to Liverpool's squad ahead of the Dubai camp. However, the Colombian forward complained of a discomfort during a training session and is expected to return to the UK for further tests, according to a report in Goal.com.

Before the injury, Diaz was having a fine run in the red shirt, scoring four goals and three assists in 12 matches for Liverpool in all competitions. The 25-year-old winger is expected to miss at least 13 competitive matches for the Anfield side.

While many players are away with their national sides competing in the 2022 World Cup, Liverpool are set to play a couple of club friendlies in the coming days. Klopp's side will take on Lyon on Sunday before facing off against AC Milan on Dec. 16. When the 2022-23 campaign resumes after the World Cup, Liverpool's first game is against Manchester City on Dec. 23 in the League Cup.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard has praised his Reds successor Jordan Henderson for his performances in the 2022 World Cup ahead of England's quarter-final match against defending champions France.

"Obviously being an England fan I'm following England and Jordan from a personal point of view. I think he's been immaculate, both on and off the pitch. His last performance he was obviously Man of the Match, very well deserved, and he shut a few critics up that for some reason seem to point fingers at Jordan.

"Being a midfielder, being around Jordan on the daily basis, to see the sacrifices, his dedication and what he puts into his own preparation, the hard work that he puts in, I'm not surprised that he's putting in this level of performance and I'm delighted for him. But it seems as if a lot of people outside the LFC family don't need an invite to point a finger towards him so I'm delighted that he has shut a few up," Gerrard told Liverpoolfc.com.