Mehidy moves to second with career-best ratings in ICC Test rankings

Dubai: Bangladesh player Mehidy Hasan Miraz rose to second spot overall in the latest rankings for Test all-rounders on the back of his superb form with both bat and ball in the recent Test series against Zimbabwe.

The 27-year-old scored 116 runs and claimed 15 wickets across the two Tests to become the second-ranked allrounder for the first time with career-best 327 rating points, overtaking South Africa’s Marco Jansen in the list led by India’s Ravindra Jadeja, who is way ahead with 400 points.

Mehidy was instrumental in Bangladesh's triumph in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Chattogram, scoring a vital century for his side when coming into bat at No.7 and then bowling his side to victory with a five-wicket haul.

The allrounder, who won the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series awards, has also reached a career-best 55th position in the batting rankings after gaining eight slots, while his second innings haul of 5-32 has lifted him two places to 24th position in the bowling list led by India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Left-handed opener Shadman Islam’s first innings century has helped him gain 17 places to reach 60th position in the batting chart after also contributing to Bangladesh’s victory by an innings and 106 runs that helped draw the series 1-1.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (up seven places to 16th) remains Bangladesh’s top-ranked bowler after finishing with a nine-wicket match haul, while off-spinner Nayeem Hasan (up six places to 54th) has also made significant progress, ICC reports.

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams is back in the top 20 after notching a half-century in the first innings, reaching a career-best-equalling 19th position. Ben Curran is up 20 places to 94th.

Zimbabwe spinner Vincent Masekesa entered the rankings for the first time, just outside the top 100, following his impressive display on debut during the Bangladesh Test.